DA’s John Steenhuisen hits the campaign trail in Kouga
As the general election inches closer, DA leader John Steenhuisen visited the Kouga municipality, where his party governs, and held a public meeting with residents in St Francis Bay on Friday.
Steenhuisen addressed questions on a possible conflict after the poll, the credibility of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC), and a controversial proposal — rejected by the DA — that the Western Cape should secede from the rest of SA after holding a referendum...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.