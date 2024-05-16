WATCH | Dudu Zuma-Sambudla takes the spotlight as dad is a no-show

The MK Party’s Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla had to leave “working behind the scenes” and take the spotlight to address party supporters when her father was a no-show in Wentworth, KwaZulu-Natal, this week.

Zuma-Sambudla told party supporters her father was attending to security risk matters and could not attend the event on Monday.

“I want to apologise as president Zuma could not be here. He had to go somewhere on an urgent basis. As you know ever since December 16, he has been at war and fighting with everyone trying to attack him. He is trying to sort out some stuff,” she said.

She promised residents the party would address high unemployment. SA's unemployment grew from 32.1% to 32.9% in the first quarter of 2024.

“I have heard the cries from MK youth representatives, the king and other comrades, that the biggest problem in this community is unemployment. Youth hanging around the streets.

“I really hope we can try to resolve this issue speedily because it is really affecting the future of the young generation. The only way we can do that is to come out in our numbers on May 29.

“President Zuma is leading us in the last revolution, we cannot let him down. We need that two-thirds majority to be able to change a lot of things in our communities.”