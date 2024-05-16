Catholic schools contribute much to education in SA: Angie Motshekga

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga says the contribution of Catholic schools to education in SA and its support of government initiatives is highly commendable.

Motshekga said Catholic schools contributed immensely to education, most importantly in keeping girls in school. She was addressing delegates from various parts of Africa during the 2024 African Catholic Schools Conference in Benoni on Thursday.

“This project exemplifies the spirit of compassion and a drive for social equity. It resonates deeply with our collective mission to strengthen the African Catholic compact for education,” she said.

Catholic leaders from across the continent shared their experiences, challenges and successes in education.

“We do believe that through unity and shared experiences, we can overcome challenges and create a brighter future for our children. The role of Catholic education and, indeed, all educational institutions, is critical in this endeavour.

“As the government, we can learn a lot from the South African Catholic school services body which focuses on child safeguarding, which is vital for all school projects,” she said.

She added that SA faces many challenges, including inequality, poverty and unemployment. She said achieving urgent reform in basic education was critical as it served to attain skills and led to increased productivity and quicker economic growth.

“Catholic schools strive for academic excellence and focus on nurturing social and conscious citizens. These institutions instil a deep awareness, encourage students to become proactive members, commit to making a difference and have a holistic approach to education as instrumental in shaping the moral and ethical fabric,” she said.

She added the role of the church in education extends beyond the classroom — it is about moulding individuals who carry forward the values of compassion, integrity and service “as we navigate the complexity of modern society, the church's guidance is invaluable in promoting moral regeneration”.

The chair of the National Catholic Board of Education, Hugh O'Connor, said the resolutions they made during their 2019 Catholic schools congress aligned with the department's priorities.

He said they longed for partnerships and opportunities from the education department to keep growing Catholic education in SA.

“We long for the opportunity to be able to expand effectively the kind of work that we do. We cannot do it without your help, we cannot have schools operating independently without a positive partnership with the state,” he said.

TimesLIVE