Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor’s election tactics questioned

After refusing to bow to alleged undue pressure to participate in an ANC election campaign blitz, three Bay ward committee members worry that they may not receive their May stipends.
Ward 15 committee members Mziyanda Maguga, Mlandeli Mambara and Vuyolwethu Ngena wrote to the speaker’s office on Tuesday, making several allegations against their councillor.
The three, who are not members of the ruling party, accused ANC ward 15 councillor Mpumelelo Majola of preventing them from signing a work register which would guarantee them payment for the month.
In the letter, the three wrote that when they submitted monthly reports they were told by Majola’s assistant that they were not allowed to sign the register.
“On May 7 we submitted monthly reports at the councillor’s office [and] to our surprise, his assistant told us she had been ordered not to provide the three of us with the register,” they wrote. reads theletter says.
“We asked for the reason and she informed us it was because we did not participate in an ANC election campaign.”
Contacted for comment, Maguga claimed an attempt had been made to coerce them into campaigning for the ANC even though they were elected directly by the community.
“As ward committee members we deal with community members from all political parties.
“So we can’t be seen campaigning for any party.
“We want to remain on the governance side of things and we have communicated this to Majola.”
Maguga said all committee members signed one register, but Majola later called other ward committee members and had them sign a new register in front of him.
This excluded the three who wrote to the speaker’s office.
ANC regional executive committee member and council chief whip Wandisile Jikeka also spoke to the three to convince them to canvass for the party.
However, they again refused to do so.
Jikeka confirmed the meeting.
In a response to the letter, Jikeka said: “While I was there, the councillor indicated that there were volunteers who were not active, who also happen to be ward committee members.
“We addressed them, and they stated their reasons for not being active.”
Jikeka said ward committee members who were not members of the ANC were not mandated to campaign for the party.
Contacted for comment, Majola said he understood that Jikeka had already commented on the matter and he had nothing further to offer.
Asked if he had removed the members from the register, he said: “That did not happen and no-one was threatened about their salaries.
“The ANC said all members of its structures must campaign and that is what I communicated.
“No-one was forced to do anything.”
Majola said the payment of ward committee members would depend on whether they did all the work as required.
The director in the office of the speaker, Dumisani Mbebe, said the status of ward committee members was apolitical to enable them to serve people in all the voting districts of a ward.
“At no stage [can] a ward councillor instruct ward committee [members] to be part of a political campaign that seeks to benefit a political party of a councillor,” he said.
Mbebe said Majola had no right to remove the names of ward committee members from the monthly ward committee register as a punitive measure.
“They cannot be penalised for not playing a particular political card.”
