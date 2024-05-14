ANC members turn against party’s mayor in Kou-Kamma
ANC members in the Kou-Kamma local municipality have rallied against one of their own, calling for the removal of mayor Fuzile Yake, who belongs to their party.
Kou-Kamma is governed through a coalition, consisting of the ANC and independent councillor Dudley Maasdorp...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.