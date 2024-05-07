Zuma's daughter — 'Jabulani Khumalo has declared himself an enemy'

The rejection of MK Party (MKP) founder Jabulani Khumalo's proposal to mend fences with former president Jacob Zuma has seemingly put the party leadership in a power struggle weeks before the elections.
This week, Khumalo, who said he registered the party with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) in September, told the commission to remove Zuma from the party's parliament candidate list. This came a week after he was “expelled” from the party and his attempts to “fix things” failed.
In a letter to the IEC, Khumalo accused Zuma of occupying the party president position through fraudulent and illegal manoeuvres.
Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who has been holding her father's hand since he jumped ship to the MKP, was not happy about the letter.
“Jabulani Khumalo has just declared himself an enemy of the people,” Zuma-Sambudla said.
The IEC on Tuesday confirmed the commission received the letter.
“The commission only acts on instruction of the registered leader of the party. In the present case, Zuma is the registered leader of MK Party. This has been so since April 10,” the commission said.
MKP Youth League spokesperson Nkateko Mkhabela said the youth structure supported Zuma in the leadership debacle.
“Zuma made significant strides in improving the lives of disadvantaged and marginalised black people during his tenure as president of South Africa,” she said.
She described Khumalo as a “fly by night” leader.
“[The] league has no knowledge of Khumalo or any contributions he may have made to the liberation, advancement or emancipation of the youth and impoverished individuals in our country. We reject Khumalo and any affiliations associated with him and refuse and reject to be led by a fly by night individual,” Mkhabela said.
“His attempts to hinder our ongoing revolution will not succeed.”
In the past weeks there have been growing signs of leadership troubles in the newly formed party.
Last month, Bonginkosi Khanyile was removed as the party's interim youth leader, with interim deputy leader Thapelo Maisha, and Philani Gazuzu Nduli was removed from the position of Gauteng co-ordinator of the youth league.
Weeks before Khanyile's removal he slammed party members who wanted Khumalo to be elected party president, instead of Zuma, when it holds its party conference.
“Some people are saying we will be led by Khumalo because Msholozi is too old. We will not allow that in MK [Party]. Zuma is perceived as old after he worked hard for the party which is now solid. We will not allow that. I say Khumalo will never lead this organisation while Msholozi is about.”
