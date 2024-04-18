Suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager will get a fair hearing — mayor Gary van Niekerk
As questions swirl around the certainty of a disciplinary board report that led to suspended Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi facing disciplinary action, mayor Gary van Niekerk said she would have a fair hearing.
On Wednesday, the council made the decision to pursue disciplinary action against Nqwazi for alleged serious misconduct...
