Food fiasco at council meeting leaves councillors running to the loo
The food served at a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting on Wednesday was more explosive than the debates.
Several councillors were left grappling with bad cases of diarrhoea on Thursday after eating the food served during a lunchtime break...
