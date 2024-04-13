Former President Jacob Zuma has cancelled his attendance at a uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party rally in Motherwell on Saturday.
The party in Nelson Mandela Bay announced plans for a Saturday rally at the NU2 stadium in Motherwell.
On Friday, messages were circulated on WhatsApp that Zuma, who topped the party's candidate list, would no longer be coming to Nelson Mandela Bay.
Instead, he was scheduled to be in East London.
However, there has been no official communication.
MK Party regional convener Xolani Mgxoteni confirmed Zuma would not address the rally.
“I am in East London as we speak, according to the information I have, President Zuma won't be coming to [Gqeberha].”
Zuma skips Motherwell rally
Image: SUPPLIED
MK Party Eastern Cape elections coordinator Siyalithatha Mzaidume said Zuma was in East London but also had personal matters he had to attend.
“The president made commitments to address the rally however, due to a funeral and other urgent matters, he might not make the rally.
“However, he has availed other officials in the presidency to address the rally if he can't make it,” Mzaidume said.
Mzaidume confirmed the rally in Motherwell would proceed as planned, revealing the party was in the process of buying a cow “because this is a celebration and we're celebrating the growth of MK Party.'
