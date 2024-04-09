DA to push for dissolution of Makana council

The DA will push for the dissolution of the Makana local municipality council at the National Assembly so a new government can be elected.
This was the message brought by DA leaders to residents of Makhanda during an oversight visit on Monday.
Makhanda residents have endured water-supply issues for years from decaying infrastructure.
This has resulted in sewage running down pothole-ridden streets.
DA Eastern Cape leader Andrew Whitfield said the municipality’s failure to implement a financial turnaround strategy despite being under administration was one of the reasons that prompted the call for the council to be dissolved.
“In November 2023, the National Treasury demanded the repayment of R60m in unspent conditional grants, and last year Makana received its fourth disclaimed audit opinion in a row,” Whitfield said.
“We have a local government rescue plan that would put Makana back on a pathway to prosperity.
“In Makana, sewage flows in pothole-ridden streets piled with refuse, while residents suffer job-shedding and daily water and electricity outages.”
The municipality promised to avert the water crisis in Makhanda ahead of the National Arts Festival in June, after an intervention by Amatola Water and the national department of water and sanitation.
However, several weeks after the festival, taps continued to run dry in some communities.
The DA’s plan to rescue Makhanda includes:
- A clean and accountable government;
- Improved and safe water provision;
- Improved municipal infrastructure investment;
- Improved waste management;
- Efficient revenue collection;
- Transparent budgeting and expenditure;
- An environment that attracts investment and jobs; and
- Regular input from and feedback to residents.
Whitfield said one of the biggest economic crises facing Makhanda residents was the government’s plan to move the high court to Bhisho.
This, he said, would lead to 10,000 job losses.
“The DA is fighting for the court to remain and we know that other parties want it moved without considering the job losses and the number of people that will be affected by the move, and the town’s economy.”
Makana municipal spokesperson Anele Mkejula did not respond to questions by the time of publication.
