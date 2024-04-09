Court sets aside Qaba’s appointment as MBDA chief executive

The Gqeberha high court has set aside the appointment of Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) chief executive Anele Qaba, who got the job three months after receiving a R3m golden handshake from the municipality.
He had left his former position as Nelson Mandela Bay metro economic boss in March 2022.
Qaba was suspended by the city in June 2022 for gross financial misconduct.
His lengthy suspension opened doors for settlement negotiations initiated by the metro, resulting in the hefty payout.
On Tuesday, judge Jannie Eksteen ordered that Qaba’s appointment be set aside with costs.
“It is ordered that the decision taken by the third to seventh respondents [MBDA board members], in their capacities as directors and members of the board of the second respondent [MBDA], on 15 June 2023, to appoint the first respondent to the position of chief CEO of the second respondent, is hereby reviewed and set aside,” Eksteen ruled.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
