ANC must be held liable for crime increase, says DA’s Whitfield
The DA wants to sentence the ANC to life out of government after the elections for failing to fight crime, especially in Nelson Mandela Bay.
The party staged a protest outside the New Brighton police station on Thursday to highlight the crime increase...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.