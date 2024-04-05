A house divided as top Nelson Mandela Bay officials face off
Human settlements political head wants his executive director placed on precautionary leave over poor working relationship
Nelson Mandela Bay human settlements political head Thembinkosi Mafana has called for his executive director, Tabiso Mfeya, to be placed on precautionary leave as simmering tensions between the two burst into the open.
Mafana alleges that Mfeya has rejected his efforts to establish a working relationship, instead excluding him from important discussions on service delivery...
