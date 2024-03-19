Public protector asked to probe mayor Van Niekerk after investigation stalls
With a council investigation into whether Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk breached the code of conduct coming to a standstill, AIM secretary-general Maxhoba Buwa has asked the public protector to launch a probe.
Buwa wants the public protector to determine if mayor Van Niekerk should be held personally liable for a legal bill of more than R500,000 which was invoiced to the municipality after he hired Boqwana-Burns Incorporated in 2021...
