WATCH | ‘Reconfiguration of the ANC alliance is a fairytale’ — Vavi

By TImesLIVE - 18 March 2024

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says a reconfiguration of the tripartite alliance between the ANC, SACP and Cosatu is just a “fairytale”.

Vavi was speaking on the Sunday Times Politics Weekly podcast with politics reporter Sisanda Mbolekwa.

According to the SACP, reconfiguration means a common alliance commitment to defend and advance the developments in the country based on the National Democratic Revolution (NDR), which is the vision of the Freedom Charter.

