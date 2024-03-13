Finance minister unhappy with decisions taken in Nelson Mandela Bay council

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana is unhappy with the Nelson Mandela Bay council’s decision to prolong the suspension of city manager Noxolo Nqwazi by an additional 90 days as it goes against regulations governing disciplinary procedures for senior managers.
Godongwana wrote to mayor Gary van Niekerk on March 5, commending his action in addressing the allegations of financial misconduct against Nqwazi, as per his instructions.
However, Godongwana said he did not support the extension.
“I don’t support the extension of the suspension period for the city manager because it is not supported by the regulations of the disciplinary code and procedures of local government disciplinary regulations for senior managers,” he said.
He said it was not a council prerogative to extend the suspension.
Nqwazi was placed on precautionary suspension for the second time on the same charges on February 15, after her return to office in January from an earlier three-month suspension in October 2023.
She has challenged her initial suspension in court and previously denied any wrongdoing.
Nqwazi is accused, among other things, of failing to take adequate measures to prevent irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure when the city reached a R3m settlement agreement with former economic development executive director Anele Qaba.
Qaba was later appointed as the chief executive of the Mandela Bay Development Agency.
Godongwana said he had noted new allegations against Nqwazi for approving a salary increment of chief operations officer Sidima Dyani when he was appointed and the irregular supply and installation of air conditioners in different sites in the metro worth R4m.
The decision to increase Dyani’s salary was referred to the remunerations committee, which is a committee of council, by corporate services executive director Nosipho Xhego and subsequently approved by the committee members.
Van Niekerk wants the council to backtrack and undo a previous decision for the public accounts committee to investigate allegations of financial misconduct against city manager Noxolo Nqwazi.
This is one of the items up for discussion at a postponed Tuesday council meeting.
In a letter to council speaker Eugene Johnson and deputy mayor Babalwa Lobishe last week, Van Niekerk said the decision taken during a January 31 meeting infringed on the statutory provisions as laid out in the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and Municipal Systems Act.
On Friday, the mayor wrote to the rest of the troika, which includes the speaker and chief whip of council, saying the investigation of Nqwazi’s conduct should never have been referred to the municipal public accounts committee (Mpac) but should instead have been directed to the disciplinary board or an independent investigator.
Godongwana told Van Niekerk he should table a report with the new allegations of the salary increase and air conditioners.
In his letter, Godongwana referred to the appointment of an expert supply chain management (SCM) senior director to assist in unblocking some of the procurement challenges in the unit.
Godongwana said he had been made aware the city had shifted the official from his appointed position to the position of the senior strategic manager in the office of the city manager.
“In my opinion, this is not a strategic rearrangement and therefore I do not support this change because, according to my team, the incumbent played a crucial role in the achievement of the unqualified audit report in the 2022/2023 financial year.
“My advice is that the expert be returned to his position to perform the SCM duties which he was appointed for until his contract expires.”
Van Niekerk and acting city manager Luvuyo Magalela did not respond to questions by the time of publication.
