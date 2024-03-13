‘DA will rescue province from hunger’

The DA will declare child hunger in the Eastern Cape a state of disaster and increase the support grant to R760 should it take over the government after the May 29 national and provincial elections.
DA party leader John Steenhuisen said this during the provincial manifesto launch at the West End community hall in Gqeberha on Wednesday.
He said Eastern Cape citizens had endured corruption and maladministration for more than three decades, resulting in starvation and unemployment.
He said the province which had once boomed with industrial advancement and manufacturing was now associated with something far different.
“We will not stand by as this government systematically starves its people on the ground, and children especially, robbing them of their future every single day.”
His party was the only hope to rescue the “province of hunger” by creating sustainable jobs.
“This election may be political, but it is personal,” he said.
“I will commit here that if the people of the Eastern Cape elect a DA-led government we will implement the findings of the human rights commission and declare childhood hunger a disaster.
“It won’t end here, we will increase the child support grant to R760 and we also have a plan to make food cheaper.”
The child support grant is R530 a month
The SA Human Rights Commission wants child malnutrition in the Eastern Cape to be declared a state of disaster.
Between April 2021 and March 2022, 1,087 children were identified as suffering from severe acute malnutrition in the Eastern Cape, and 116 lost their lives.
DA provincial leader Andrew Whitfield delivered the Eastern Cape manifesto at the packed community hall, with provincial and national party leaders present.
Whitfield presented a seven-point plan for the people of the Eastern Cape. This is to:
- Eradicate poverty by supporting the most vulnerable such as the unemployed;
- Create sustainable jobs by investing heavily in infrastructure development;
- Fight against violent criminal activity;
- Build a capable state in the province by abolishing cadre deployment;
- End load-shedding and water challenges;
- Rescue the education system by tripling the number of grade 4 pupils who can read for meaning; and
- Ensure quality health care for all, irrespective of where people live.
Whitfield said the province had the most poverty-stricken homes in the country, the highest unemployment rate and among the highest rates of violent crime.
“You are more likely to be unemployed, starve to death, or be murdered in the Eastern Cape than in any other province,” he said.
“Children cannot see a clear pathway out of poverty when malnutrition stunts their growth, limits their opportunity and destroys their future.”
No other party was capable of implementing what the DA planned and should it be voted into government it would deliver on its promises, he said.
Image: EUGENE COETZEE
