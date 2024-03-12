Mayor seeking about-turn on city manager probe decision
Allegations of financial misconduct should be looked into by independent investigator and not Mpac, says Van Niekerk
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk wants the council to backtrack and undo a previous decision for the public accounts committee to investigate allegations of financial misconduct against city manager Noxolo Nqwazi.
This is one of the items up for discussion at Tuesday’s council meeting...
