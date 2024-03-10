Eastern Cape ANC launches election manifesto

The ANC in the Eastern Cape launched its provincial manifesto in Port Alfred at the weekend.
The Saturday event, dubbed the Mayihlome rally, also marked the start of the party's campaign trail ahead of the general elections set for May 29.
The launch at the Mamityi Gidana Sports Field attracted party members and supporters from across the province who filled the venue. All ANC district regions were represented.
Among those in attendance were ANC top brass such as national executive committee members Eastern Cape convener Aaron Motsoaledi, ANC Women’s League president Sisisi Tolashe and erstwhile ANC provincial chair Phumullo Masualle.
Provincial executive committee (PEC) members such as secretary Lulama Ngcukaitobi and deputy chair Mlungisi Mvoko also attended.
ANC provincial chair Oscar Mabuyane said the party was not fazed by the “coalition of fools” formed by opposition parties aiming to topple the party on May 29.
Mabuyane said while the party had shortcomings, it had done much to change the lives of ordinary citizens.
“Our people know this and this is why we will come out on top in the elections with more than 50% of the votes.
“As for our province, people from here know who they are and the kind of government they want and they will ensure the ANC leads in the province with an overwhelming majority.”
Mabuyane said the provincial government still had work to do and the seventh administration would give the ANC the chance to conclude its work for the betterment of the people of the Eastern Cape.
