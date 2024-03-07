Links appointed acting municipal manager of Bitou municipality
The Bitou municipality has appointed Ralph Links as acting municipal manager.
The incumbent, Mbulelo Memani, was placed on precautionary suspension during a closed session at a council meeting on February 28...
