Politics

Links appointed acting municipal manager of Bitou municipality

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 07 March 2024

The Bitou municipality has appointed Ralph Links as acting municipal manager.

The incumbent, Mbulelo Memani, was placed on precautionary suspension during a closed session at a council meeting on February 28...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africans march for Pride after Ghana passes anti-LGBTQ bill
AKA's alleged killers reveal faces in court

Most Read