EFF MP Naledi Chirwa issued a public apology after being fined by the party for not attending the budget speech in parliament last month due to her baby falling ill.
Chirwa, who has been an MP since 2019, said she could not attend the budget speech because her fourmonth-old daughter was sick on the day. She published an apology on her social platforms on Monday which she said was one of the disciplinary measures mandated by the party.
“I am regretful for failing to attend parliament. My four-month-old daughter was sick and so I went home. My daughter is currently with my mother until post-election. This is to allow me the opportunity to be completely engaged in organisational work during this period and to form part of the collective that will usher [in] an EFF government post May 29,” Chirwa said.
Her apology comes after EFF leader Julius Malema promised there would be accountability from MPs who missed the impeachment vote of Western Cape judge president John Mandlakayise Hlophe on February 21.
Stir as EFF MP Naledi Chirwa fined and made to apologise for missing parliament due to sick baby
Image: EFF/Naledi Chirwa/X
Chirwa said she failed to report her absence to the EFF parliament chief whip and instead reported to the party. This was seen as not following the correct reporting procedure.
“I reported my absence from organisational duties to the organisation and not the designated whip in our caucus in parliament and am particularly regretful for this. I attended the portfolio committee for higher education in parliament on the virtual platform on the same day and contributed to the business of the day.
“Unfortunately for the budget speech, there was no hybrid facility that could allow me to be present online (only physical attendance for the budget speech) thus my inability to be present,” she said.
Image: EFF
Chirwa said she was reprimanded for her absence and instructed to buy two EFF-branded gazebos before the end of the month. The gazebos cost R5,000 each.
“I do not doubt my commitment to the movement of the people and the responsibility we have been entrusted with in the parliament of South Africa. This is the primary reason I went on maternity leave a day before I gave birth and returned two months prior to the lapse of my maternity leave.
“I will duly fulfil the reprimand set by the organisation for my absence on the day to purchase two gazebos before March 28, and second to that, to publicise this apology, as I have done,” she said.
While some people on social media accepted Chirwa's apology others criticised the EFF saying the measure was “unnecessary”. This is not the first time the party has been criticised for disciplinary measures.
The party was in the spotlight after it expelled MP Vusi Khoza for failing to hire 20 buses for the party’s 10th birthday celebration in July 2023. Khoza was among 63 EFF public representatives expelled and recalled from parliament, provincial legislatures and councils over the party's 10th birthday celebration transport debacle.
Here are some reactions on social media:
