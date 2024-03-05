Former mayor of Johannesburg Dr Mpho Phalatse says there was a request for her to be “red flagged” within the DA for the position of mayor .
She was reflecting on three decades of democracy on TimesLIVE's original podcast 30 Years of Democracy. Phalatse was elected mayor on November 22 2021 and was ousted in a motion of no confidence on January 26 2023.
Phalatse said to be eligible to become a mayoral candidate within the DA is a vigorous process.
She said she received communication that there were members who didn't want her as a candidate.
“I received communication that there was a request for me to be red-flagged as a mayoral candidate.”
“What was ugly for me was seeing submissions from people who were supporting the red flagging, the lies that went into the submissions. I was disappointed. It came from colleagues..”
LISTEN | Mpho Phalatse explains how some DA members 'red flagged' her for Joburg mayoral position
Multimedia producer
Image: Veli Nhlapo
TimesLIVE
