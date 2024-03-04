Knysna councillors need to undergo training, report recommends
Knysna municipal councillors need training on their roles and responsibilities, a diagnostic assessment into the municipality has found.
Tabled and discussed during a special council meeting on Friday, the Western Cape local government as well as the national department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs tabled their findings...
