DA vows to place Nelson Mandela Bay municipality under administration
DA leader John Steenhuisen promised to place the troubled Nelson Mandela Bay municipality under administration if his party took control of the Eastern Cape in the upcoming national and provincial elections.
Steenhuisen made the promise at a whirlwind rally in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday where he was drumming up support. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.