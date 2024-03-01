Politics

DA vows to place Nelson Mandela Bay municipality under administration

By Brandon Nel - 01 March 2024

DA leader John Steenhuisen promised to place the troubled Nelson Mandela Bay municipality under administration if his party took control of the Eastern Cape in the upcoming national and provincial elections.

Steenhuisen made the promise at a whirlwind rally in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday where he was drumming up support. ..

