×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

New mayor lays out big plans for Bitou

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 29 February 2024

A mayoral sports festival, land available for farming, an investment conference, electrifying shacks in Qolweni and forging partnerships with international stakeholders to address food security concerns.

These are some of the ambitious plans for Bitou mayor Claude Terblanche in his first 100 days in office...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read