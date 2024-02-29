New mayor lays out big plans for Bitou
A mayoral sports festival, land available for farming, an investment conference, electrifying shacks in Qolweni and forging partnerships with international stakeholders to address food security concerns.
These are some of the ambitious plans for Bitou mayor Claude Terblanche in his first 100 days in office...
