Premier Oscar Mabuyane has compared the Eastern Cape’s performance in 2023 to what the ANC government hoped to achieve in priority areas in its next five years — that is if it wins the national election in May.
In many of the priority areas, the provincial government’s current performance was ahead of the curve.
In this exclusive episode, he chats to Ted Keenan about the six targets that, if hit, would see the country shed the tag of being “almost a failed state”.
LISTEN | Mabuyane highlights achievements and advantages of Eastern Cape
Image: Sino Majangaza
Premier Oscar Mabuyane has compared the Eastern Cape’s performance in 2023 to what the ANC government hoped to achieve in priority areas in its next five years — that is if it wins the national election in May.
In many of the priority areas, the provincial government’s current performance was ahead of the curve.
In this exclusive episode, he chats to Ted Keenan about the six targets that, if hit, would see the country shed the tag of being “almost a failed state”.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News