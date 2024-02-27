×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Start of Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting delayed by protest

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 27 February 2024

The Nelson Mandela Bay council struggled to start with its first order of business on Tuesday, with speaker Eugene Johnson calling for an adjournment to address disturbances stemming from a demonstration outside the Tramways Building.

Johnson called for the adjournment after being urged to do so by UDM councillor Luxolo Namette, who said it would be inappropriate to continue while people they represented demonstrated outside...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read