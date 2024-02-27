Start of Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting delayed by protest
The Nelson Mandela Bay council struggled to start with its first order of business on Tuesday, with speaker Eugene Johnson calling for an adjournment to address disturbances stemming from a demonstration outside the Tramways Building.
Johnson called for the adjournment after being urged to do so by UDM councillor Luxolo Namette, who said it would be inappropriate to continue while people they represented demonstrated outside...
