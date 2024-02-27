No grant funding will be lost, says confident Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
Leaks about possible withdrawal of R500m designed ‘to create public distrust and influence voters’
Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk is confident that the metro will not forfeit R500m in grants the city stands to lose due to underspending.
Van Niekerk was speaking at a council meeting on Tuesday at the Tramways Building...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.