No grant funding will be lost, says confident Nelson Mandela Bay mayor

Leaks about possible withdrawal of R500m designed ‘to create public distrust and influence voters’

By Michael Kimberley and Nomazima Nkosi - 27 February 2024

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk is confident that the metro will not forfeit R500m in grants the city stands to lose due to underspending.

Van Niekerk was speaking at a council meeting on Tuesday at the Tramways Building...

