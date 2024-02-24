×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

WATCH LIVE | ANC election manifesto launch

By Herald Reporter - 24 February 2024

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa heads to Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban on Saturday to deliver his party’s election manifesto.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read