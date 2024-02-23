×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

No game changers in Eastern Cape premier’s address, parties say

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 23 February 2024

A useless speech with little game changers announced to turn the province around — that is how opposition parties described Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane’s last state of the province address for this term.

Mabuyane addressed thousands of people at the Abbotsford Christian Centre in East London on Thursday...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read