×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

DA's application on constitutionality of ANC cadre deployment dismissed

By TimesLIVE - 21 February 2024
The DA application to have the ANC's cadre deployment policy declared unlawful has been dismissed with costs by the Pretoria high court.
The DA application to have the ANC's cadre deployment policy declared unlawful has been dismissed with costs by the Pretoria high court.
Image: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

The DA’s application to declare the ANC's policy of cadre deployment unconstitutional has been dismissed in the Pretoria high court.

The matter follows the disclosure of ANC deployment committee minutes during the state capture commission in 2022, which gave the impression that the committee influenced individual appointments to the civil service and parastatals.

On Monday, the ANC complied with a Constitutional Court ruling and handed over records of its national cadre deployment committee to the DA. 

The official opposition is studying the records to ascertain whether the ANC has complied with the order in full, which directed it to hand over complete meeting minutes, e-mail correspondence, WhatsApp conversations, CVs and all other relevant documentation dating to January 2013.

This is a developing story

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read