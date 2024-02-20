Rise Mzansi calls for metro to act after Treasury threat to hold back conditional grants

New kid on the block Rise Mzansi has raised concerns about the possibility of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality forfeiting more than R523m in conditional grants from the National Treasury due to significant underspending in the 2023/2024 financial year.
The Treasury wrote to the city on Monday last week, informing it of its intention to withhold the funds, and gave it until Wednesday to state why the grants should not be stopped.
Rise Mzansi Eastern Cape provincial leader Pumla Ngesi said in a statement that the action would negatively affect service delivery and residents of the Bay.
Some of the grants which could be withheld include R120m from the R348m allocated for the regional bulk infrastructure grant, intended for water and wastewater infrastructure development and refurbishment.
The R228m allocation from the R572m urban settlement development grant to address the challenges posed by the influx of people from rural areas to metros, leading to informal settlements, also stands to be withheld.
Ngesi said: “Given the past water crisis caused by deteriorating infrastructure, redirecting a significant portion of this grant from addressing the metro’s acute water reticulation problems due to underperformance is concerning.
“Underspending on these grants highlights a lack of empathy and urgency within the coalition government headed by mayor Gary van Niekerk of the National Alliance.”
Other funds to be withheld include:
- Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) — R1.3m from R8.4m;
- Programme and Project Preparation Support Grant (PPPSG) — R5.5m from R20m;
- Public Transport Network Grant (PTNG) — R96m from R346.4m;
- Informal Settlements Upgrading Partnership Grant (ISUPG) — R71.3m from R349.6m; and
- Neighbourhood Development Partnership Grant (NDPG) — R689,000 from R29.7m
The party has called for an urgent proactive approach to addressing the root causes of the underperformance culture in the Bay.
“Transparent communication with all relevant stakeholders is paramount, outlining concrete plans to rectify compliance lapses, as mandated by the National Treasury,” Ngesi said.
“Immediate action is needed to tackle these challenges and ensure the effective utilisation of conditional grants, safeguarding the wellbeing and service delivery for the residents of the municipality.”
The party has called for an urgent proactive approach to addressing the root causes of the underperformance culture in the Bay.
“Transparent communication with all relevant stakeholders is paramount, outlining concrete plans to rectify compliance lapses, as mandated by the National Treasury,” Ngesi said.
“Immediate action is needed to tackle these challenges and ensure the effective utilisation of conditional grants, safeguarding the wellbeing and service delivery for the residents of the municipality.”
