Politics

WATCH LIVE | EFF leader Julius Malema briefs media

By TimesLIVE - 15 February 2024

EFF leader Julius Malema is on Thursday briefing media after the party's election manifesto launch.

EFF members flocked to Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban at the weekend to hear their leader provide details on what the party would do if it wins this year's elections.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to announce the date on which South Africans will go to the polls.

