Another day of Nelson Mandela Bay council chaos
Death threats, heated exchanges and city boss suspended
In a day of high drama, where it emerged that two Patriotic Alliance councillors had received death threats warning them against supporting a move to oust mayor Gary van Niekerk, the Nelson Mandela Bay council placed city boss Noxolo Nqwazi on precautionary suspension yet again.
In a report by Van Niekerk to the council on Thursday, he proposed that Mandla George, who had previously served as the city’s chief operations officer until 2021, should assume the role of acting city manager...
