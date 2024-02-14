Management underperformance highlighted in report to council
Problems cited by audit committee chair include backlog in investigations, and theft of electricity and water
Instability within the city manager’s office and senior management ranks, a significant backlog in finalising investigations and despite strategic plans to curb electricity and water losses, Nelson Mandela Bay continues to grapple with unacceptably high rates thereof.
This was the picture painted on Tuesday by audit committee chair Michelle Wait, who delivered a high-profile overview of the unit’s 2022/2023 financial year reports during a municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) meeting. ..
