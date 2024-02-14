×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Management underperformance highlighted in report to council

Problems cited by audit committee chair include backlog in investigations, and theft of electricity and water

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 14 February 2024

Instability within the city manager’s office and senior management ranks, a significant backlog in finalising investigations and despite strategic plans to curb electricity and water losses, Nelson Mandela Bay continues to grapple with unacceptably high rates thereof.

This was the picture painted on Tuesday by audit committee chair Michelle Wait, who delivered a high-profile overview of the unit’s 2022/2023 financial year reports during a municipal public accounts committee (MPAC) meeting. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile
🔴 WATCH LIVE 🎥 SONA 2024 from parliament 🏛️ State of the Nation Address: Engage ...

Most Read