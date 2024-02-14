DA calls for action on street lights and temporary electrical connections

With thousands of street lights out of commission and hundreds of temporary electrical connections in Nelson Mandela Bay, the DA has called for action to be directed at the electricity and energy department directorate to fix the problems and alleviate the added burden of darkness on residents already grappling with load-shedding.
The party was at City Hall on Tuesday where it delivered proposed solutions to energy-related problems.
In a memorandum directed to the city manager’s office, the party called for an urgent report of the most vulnerable substations in the metro in need of additional funding upgrades to be given to the council.
The party said provisions needed to be made in the 2023/2024 adjustment budget to deal with a backlog of faulty street lights, high mast lights and temporary connections.
DA councillor Retief Odendaal said residents were living in fear because of the upsurge in crime caused by dark streets.
“One of the main concerns we have are the complaints we receive from our communities who are in the darkness and are living in fear because of the crime wave they have to endure daily.
“This is not about throwing shade at the current [coalition] government but [there are] more than 8,000 street lights out there and there is no plan to try to rectify the situation.
“It is not rocket science. We are saying just fix the lights,” he said.
The party called for a proper plan to be developed for street lights in consultation with councillors.
Odendaal criticised the metro for its failure to meet an October 2023 target to have all temporary electricity connections eradicated.
The municipality has struggled since 2021 to get material to fix temporary electricity connections, with crime in the northern areas adding to the problem.
In August, the municipality deployed teams of electricians to close 241 trenches in the city that had been dug for temporary electrical connections.
However, only 90 have been replaced since the launch of the project.
“We are fortunate that we have had less rain in the last couple of summer months, but as soon as the rain comes we are going to see more outages from the temporary connections endangering the lives of our people,” Odendaal said.
“Every day we have unplanned outages in this city either because of vandalism or just because our infrastructure has not been maintained properly.
“Every time there is an unplanned outage in an industrial area it leads to the loss of millions of rand across the city and those losses in production lead to job losses.”
The party also called for the appointment of an information officer who would liaise with councillors, who Odendaal said were often left in the dark about the outages in their wards.
Chief operating officer Sidumo Dyani received the memorandum on behalf of city manager Noxolo Nqwazi.
However, he declined to comment.
Nqwazi did not respond to questions by the time of publication.
