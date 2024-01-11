×

Politics

IN PICS | Ramaphosa tees off with businesspeople before ANC's January 8 statement and birthday bash

By TimesLIVE - 11 January 2024
President Cyril Ramaphosa enjoyed a game of golf with businesspeople.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

President Cyril Ramaphosa traded his suit and tie for a white golf shirt to spend the day playing golf with businesspeople at the ANC's Progressive Business Forum Presidential Golf Day in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Thousands of ANC supporters are expected to make their way to Mbombela where the party will celebrate its 112th anniversary this weekend.

Ramaphosa and senior party members have been participating in build-up activities before the birthday bash on Saturday. 

The president is expected to deliver the January 8 statement which outlines the governing party's political programme.

Ramaphosa hosted businesspeople at the party's Progressive Business Forum Presidential Golf Day on Thursday.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Ahmed Gani, President Cyril Ramaphosa and Mandla Ndlovu teed off at the Progressive Business Forum Presidential Golf Day.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
KitKat group chair Ahmed Gani let his hair down and enjoyed a day of golf with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa speaking to media at the presidential golf day in Mpumalanga.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

It cost R500,000 to tee off with Ramaphosa. This is part of the ANC's fundraising initiatives for the birthday celebrations.

Similar golf day packages were available with other ANC bigwigs, including treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa, who came a lot cheaper than Ramaphosa at R250,000.

Tickets to play with members of the national executive committee cost R150,000 and the company of provincial executive committee members was a snip at R100,000.

General tickets cost R20,000 and companies could put their brands on individual holes for a fee. Prize money of R60,000 was up for grabs.

President Cyril Ramaphosa enjoyed a game of gold with businesspeople.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
