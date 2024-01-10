Zuma said in December he would vote and campaign for the newly registered MK party but would remain an ANC member.
Mbalula said the ANC is preparing for Zuma’s departure: “We are preparing for a bigger — not a battle, but war — and we are confident we will emerge out of that.”
He said the party is aware some members will follow the former president.
Mbalula was speaking on SABC’s Unfiltered show on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
LISTEN | ‘Zuma as good as gone from ANC’: Mbalula says party gearing for ‘war’
Audio producer
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party’s former president Jacob Zuma is “as good as gone” and he has made his exit complicated, but formal processes will follow and the party is preparing itself for “war”.
Listen to what he had to say:
Zuma said in December he would vote and campaign for the newly registered MK party but would remain an ANC member.
Mbalula said the ANC is preparing for Zuma’s departure: “We are preparing for a bigger — not a battle, but war — and we are confident we will emerge out of that.”
He said the party is aware some members will follow the former president.
Mbalula was speaking on SABC’s Unfiltered show on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
Politics
News
News
News