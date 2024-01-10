×

Lawrence Troon gets in mayor Gary van Niekerk’s hair

Old foes file new motion of no confidence in Bay’s Van Niekerk

By Andisa Bonani - 10 January 2024

It may be a new year, but Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk is in the crosshairs of old foes, one of whom has filed a fresh motion of no-confidence against him and criticised his “annoying” haircut.

GOOD councillor Lawrence Troon leads the charge in the latest attempt to unseat the city’s first citizen, citing his alleged incompetence...

