The PA said it noted Khanyile's apology but stressed he had committed a dismissible offence.
“The leadership of the PA has decided that it is not acceptable for any leader of the PA to appear, without consultation of other PA leaders, at an event of a rival political party.
“Khanyile's appearance was used by PA detractors to suggest that the PA is affiliated with MK in some way and that Khanyile was endorsing the party, particularly because Khanyile was accompanied to the event by PA supporters wearing our party's regalia.
“Khanyile's actions have brought both himself and the party into disrepute in a manner that unfortunately requires the firmest and most decisive responses,” the party said.
The party said it would announce Khanyile's replacement soon, saying it had a “strong crop” of youth leaders to choose from.
TimesLIVE
PA expels Bonginkosi Khanyile after his 'unauthorised appearance' at MK event
Image: File/ Khaya Ngwenya
The Patriotic Alliance on Wednesday announced the expulsion of its KwaZulu-Natal premier candidate and youth wing leader, Bonginkosi Khanyile.
In a statement, party leaders Gayton McKenzie and Kenny Kunene said the former student activist was dismissed after he attended a rally of the newly formed Umkhonto we Sizwe party.
Khanyile addressed the event alongside former president Jacob Zuma who has pledged his support for the party.
In one of the clips from the event, Khanyile was called to the stage by Zuma. Speaking in isiZulu, a proud Zuma announced that Khanyile would be campaigning alongside them next year.
Several hours before his dismissal was announced, Khanyile shared a video in which he lambasted those who had posted a video showing him at the MK event.
In the clip, Khanyile said he did not need permission to join or attend any party event, saying if he had decided to do so, he would make the announcement himself.
He called on those posting and commenting on the videos around him to refrain from doing so, saying he was “irritated” by their actions.
Several hours later, however, Khanyile issued a statement, using a PA banner, apologising for his actions.
He said he had attended the event in support of Zuma who he had always regarded as a father but that this in no way meant he was now affiliated with the MK.
Khanyile apologised for his actions and said he remained a staunch member of the PA and acknowledged he should not have addressed the gathering.
The PA said it noted Khanyile's apology but stressed he had committed a dismissible offence.
“The leadership of the PA has decided that it is not acceptable for any leader of the PA to appear, without consultation of other PA leaders, at an event of a rival political party.
“Khanyile's appearance was used by PA detractors to suggest that the PA is affiliated with MK in some way and that Khanyile was endorsing the party, particularly because Khanyile was accompanied to the event by PA supporters wearing our party's regalia.
“Khanyile's actions have brought both himself and the party into disrepute in a manner that unfortunately requires the firmest and most decisive responses,” the party said.
The party said it would announce Khanyile's replacement soon, saying it had a “strong crop” of youth leaders to choose from.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News