Politics

African Peoples Progression announces presidential candidate

By Andisa Bonani - 14 December 2023

The African Peoples Progression (APP) has unveiled its presidential candidate for the 2024 national election, with the event officially marking the start of the party’s election campaign.

Social activist Desira Davids was announced as the party’s presidential candidate at the event, which was held at the Windvogel shopping complex in Gqeberha’s northern areas...

