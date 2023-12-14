African Peoples Progression announces presidential candidate
The African Peoples Progression (APP) has unveiled its presidential candidate for the 2024 national election, with the event officially marking the start of the party’s election campaign.
Social activist Desira Davids was announced as the party’s presidential candidate at the event, which was held at the Windvogel shopping complex in Gqeberha’s northern areas...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.