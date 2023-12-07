×

Politics

Probe into allegations against Gary van Niekerk stalls

EFF has disputed legitimacy of election of Kayser to chair ad hoc committee

By Andisa Bonani - 07 December 2023

The investigation into whether Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk breached the code of conduct for councillors has stalled as the EFF has disputed the legitimacy of the election of DA councillor Rano Kayser to chair the ad hoc committee.

Kayser, however, has written to speaker Eugene Johnson requesting that she sit down with the ANC and EFF to ensure their councillors on the committee do the work they were elected for...

