LISTEN | Under a PA government you will go into the army at 18 rather than receive the R350 grant: McKenzie

27 November 2023
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says young South Africans will not receive the R350 grant to sit at home if his party leads government. File photo.
Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie says young South Africans will not receive the R350 grant to sit at home if his party leads government. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie says under his party's government people will be forced to go into the army at the age of 18.

He was speaking at the party's 10th birthday celebrations at Orlando Stadium in Soweto at the weekend. 

“When you reach the age of 18 you will go into the army, you will go to learn skills, you will not be paid R350 to sit at home and act like something is wrong with you,” he said. 

McKenzie said the PA doesn't want illegal foreigners in South Africa. 

The party has been criticised on social media for failing to fill Orlando Stadium. Fewer than 5,000 supporters attended the birthday bash. The event, which was meant to start at 1pm, only got underway after 5pm. 

TimesLIVE

Latest