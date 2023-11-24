ANC, EFF no-show at ad hoc committee to probe Nelson Mandela Bay mayor
This could be a deliberate attempt to delay, frustrate and undermine the process, says DA’s Kayser
The ANC and EFF councillors elected to form part of an investigative ad hoc committee to probe allegations made against Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk were no-shows at their first meeting that sat on Wednesday.
The committee was elected at a council meeting last week and was tasked to probe allegations that Van Niekerk breached the code of conduct for councillors when he hired the services of a legal firm in 2022 while his positions as councillor and speaker were up in the air...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.