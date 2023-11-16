×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

DA pickets over Nelson Mandela Bay’s high water tariffs

By Andisa Bonani - 16 November 2023

The DA picketed outside the City Hall on Thursday ahead of a council meeting to put pressure on speaker Eugene Johnson to debate a motion to reduce Nelson Mandela Bay's punitive water tariffs.

The motion was not debated at the last council meeting...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula calls for unity after KZN spat with RWC ...
'They held a gun to my head' Transport minister details how she was robbed on ...

Latest