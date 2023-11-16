DA pickets over Nelson Mandela Bay’s high water tariffs
The DA picketed outside the City Hall on Thursday ahead of a council meeting to put pressure on speaker Eugene Johnson to debate a motion to reduce Nelson Mandela Bay's punitive water tariffs.
The motion was not debated at the last council meeting...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.