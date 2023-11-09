WATCH | Political leaders debate the future of South Africa

Political leaders are debating the future of South Africa at the Southern Africa Europe CEO Dialogue in Johannesburg on Thursday.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, EFF leader Julius Malema, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba, DA leader John Steenhuisen and IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa are to debate:
- the agenda for the future of South Africa;
- South Africa’s role in international relations;
- economic priorities and reforms for a better country;
- tackling unemployment and poverty: proposed measures;
- general elections in 2024: what to expect; and
- does South Africa have a national interest?
The moderator is Godfrey Mutizwa, chief editor of CNBC Africa.
