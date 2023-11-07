×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor skips Germany trip to lead fight against ‘criminal mayhem’

By Andisa Bonani - 07 November 2023

Early on Monday, Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Gary van Niekerk was busy sorting out a visa for his trip to Germany to represent the metro as part of a delegation from the province that included premier Oscar Mabuyane.

However, a few hours later he released a statement announcing that he would skip the trip to focus on crime-fighting efforts in the city...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Balcony collapse leaves dozens injured at popular Cape Town venue during First ...
'I didn't watch the last few minutes,' - Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe on his ...

Latest