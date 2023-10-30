“The journey of the Springboks to the historic victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup is as much about our journey towards nationhood as it is about sporting excellence. It is as much about our quest to ensure that representation in all facets of public life, including sport, stands as a potent symbol of the cherished values upon which this country was founded.”
President Ramaphosa praises Springboks for raising nation’s spirits
President Cyril Ramaphosa commended the national rugby team for winning the World Cup and raising the nation's spirits.
He said their victory confirmed the enduring power of sport to unite and build a nation.
“The Springboks go down in history for having won the Rugby World Cup more than any other nation, but this alone is not what makes this an exceptional triumph.”
The president said the symbolism of the win is as significant as the great sporting achievements witnessed.
“It has been under democracy that the Springboks racked up these wins and lifted the coveted Webb Ellis Cup a record four times. When South Africa first competed in the Rugby World Cup in 1995, our democracy was a year old. Back then, there was only one black player on the team, the legendary Chester Williams.”
In his weekly newsletter, the president noted that of the squad that played in the past weekend’s final, just short of half were black players, including captain Siya Kolisi.
“The journey of the Springboks to the historic victory in the 2023 Rugby World Cup is as much about our journey towards nationhood as it is about sporting excellence. It is as much about our quest to ensure that representation in all facets of public life, including sport, stands as a potent symbol of the cherished values upon which this country was founded.”
Ramaphosa said the fervent, colourful and touching displays of national pride from South Africans at home and abroad during the tournament show that, as never before, the Springboks have truly been embraced by all races as their own.
“The viral clip of Springbok winger Makazole Mapimpi being cheered by customers and store staff while out grocery shopping, and that of Eben ‘Elizabedi’ Etzebeth and RG Snyman dancing with South African fans near the Eiffel Tower in Paris are among my personal favourites.”
The president said witnessing South Africans don the national team’s colours and support the team speaks to the love for South Africa and the ability to pull together even when the going gets tough.
“We need more of this, and not just in the domain of sporting achievement.
“At times such as this, when our country faces many problems that at times cause our spirits to flag, we are reminded that our South Africanness, our sense of community and belonging, and our very nationhood, did not evolve overnight.”
“But if the story of the transformation of South African rugby, a sport that was once the bastion of racial supremacy, is anything to go by, our country will continue to reap the benefits of change if we remain united and stay the course.
“The patriotism we display in sports stadiums should be reflected in our approach to overcoming our challenges. We are all in this together as government, business, labour, civil society and citizens.”
However, the president said this did not mean government makes light of South Africa's challenges, saying they cannot be forgotten or wished away by a fleeting moment such as a sporting victory.
“The Springboks’ win has united us in celebration. It is our hope it must also serve to inspire the younger generation to derive important life lessons about perseverance, teamwork, discipline and leadership.”
Ramaphosa hailed the Springbok squad as one of the best rugby teams in the history of the sport, but said they are far more than that.
“They are also great ambassadors for our country and for the values that continue to drive our efforts to build a united, more equal and prosperous nation.”
