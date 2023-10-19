×

Politics

Gary van Niekerk officially back in the mayor’s seat after court ruling

By Andisa Bonani - 19 October 2023

Gary van Niekerk is officially back to wearing the Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral chain after a judge ordered he retain his position pending a review of how his seat was declared vacant.

Van Niekerk, who sees himself as the National Alliance president, and his deputy Stag Mitchell, headed to the Gqeberha high court after city manager Noxolo Nqwazi declared their seats vacant on October 9...

