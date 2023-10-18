National Alliance factional battle to play out in court on Wednesday
The leaders of two factions within the National Alliance will battle it out at the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday to determine whether the declaration of two of the party’s seats vacant by Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi was lawful.
Nqwazi declared the vacancies to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on October 9 following a disciplinary hearing that saw Gary van Niekerk and Stag Mitchell booted out of the party...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.