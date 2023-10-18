×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Politics

National Alliance factional battle to play out in court on Wednesday

By Andisa Bonani - 18 October 2023

The leaders of two factions within the National Alliance will battle it out at the Gqeberha high court on Wednesday to determine whether the declaration of two of the party’s seats vacant by Nelson Mandela Bay city manager Noxolo Nqwazi was lawful.

Nqwazi declared the vacancies to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) on October 9 following a disciplinary hearing that saw Gary van Niekerk and Stag Mitchell booted out of the party...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

If Springboks win rugby world cup SA could celebrate with a public holiday: ...
'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...

Latest